Mexico accumulates 232 thousand 346 deaths from Covid-19

MEXICO CITY

This Friday June 25, the country registered 232 thousand 346 deaths from coronavirus; Mexico City remains on a yellow traffic light after registering a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, while the State of Mexico remains green.

While, the number of infections due to this pathogen now adds up to 2 million 498 thousand 357 confirmed cases.

Data from federal health authorities also revealed that in In the last 24 hours, there were 278 deaths from Covid-19, in addition to 5,270 new positive cases.

According to the technical report presented this afternoon by the health authorities, The first 10 entities that accumulate the highest number of cases are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Puebla, Sonora, Tabasco, Querétaro and Coahuila.

Together they make up more than two thirds, that is, 67 percent of all accumulated cases registered in the country.

While Mexico City registers most of the accumulated cases in the country and represents alone 27 percent of all cases registered by residence entity.

Against this background, the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, revealed that the slight increase that has been registered in recent days in both infections and hospitalizations due to Covid-19 does not represent, for now, the presence of a third wave of the pandemic.

