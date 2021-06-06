Mexico accumulates 228 thousand 754 deaths from Covid-19

MEXICO CITY

This Saturday, June 5, Mexico registered 228,754 deaths from Covid-19, according to official figures, while the number of infections by this pathogen now adds up to two million 432 thousand 280 cases.

Yesterday, The capital of the country and the State of Mexico turned to green traffic lights, after more than a year between orange and red while the reopening of activities continues gradually.

The reopening of activities continues, while they called on the population not to lower their guard and continue with measures to prevent the spread of viruses.

