Mexico accepts US request to investigate plant for labor abuse

MEXICO CITY

The Mexican government said Saturday that it will investigate allegations of violations of workers’ rights at an auto parts factory in the north of the country, after the United States filed a complaint under the terms of the revamped North American trade agreement.

The Mexican Ministry of Economy and Labor said in a statement that they accepted the US request to conduct a review of the Tridonex company in the border city of Matamoros to determine whether the workers were denied their right to freedom of association and collective bargaining. .

Mexican authorities have until July 24 to present their findings to their US counterparts, the statement added.

The claim was filed under the “Rapid Response Labor Mechanism” of the Agreement between Mexico, the United States, and Canada (TMEC), which allows the review of specific labor problems and could result, in an extreme case, in restrictions on the importation of plant products.

Cardone Industries, the Philadelphia-based parent company of Tridonex, has said the allegations are inaccurate but will cooperate with the review process.

* bb