Mexico accepts the tag of the favorite in the Gold Cup

MEXICO CITY.

This Saturday, the Mexican National Team kicks off its participation in the Gold Cup against Trinidad and Tobago. After falling in the final of the Concacaf Nations League against the staunch rival of the area, the United States, the tricolor coach, Gerardo Martino, recognized the importance of starting on the right foot the pageant.

What always marks the beginning of an official competition, the preparation has been good, the desire to compete is noticeable in each training session so we are ready to see if we can solidify our candidacy with performance ”, he assured.

Mexico shares Group A with the Trinidadians, in addition to El Salvador and Guatemala. La Bicolor joined the last minute competition before the Covid-19 outbreak that caused the loss of Curaçao.

The ‘Tata’ He pointed out that it is difficult to carry the favorite tag, but he does not shy away from the commitment and the obligation of Tri to win the Gold Cup.

They put Mexico in a favorite place and it is something difficult to carry, because mentally it is to be prepared, because any other result that is not winning the competition always implies a shake of confidence and what it generates in the environment of the national team ”, declared.

The strategist made it clear that goals are well established, but pointed out that the main task will come with the World Cup qualifiers.

Be clear about the objectives and as we have mentioned on other occasions, the most important moment will be in September to find a place for the world cup, “he concluded.

Martino He did not share the line-up he will use against Trinidad and Tobago, but commented that Alan Pulido’s participation is still in doubt, and it will be until the last moment when it is determined whether or not the Kansas City forward will be able to go on the bench.

