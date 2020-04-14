“Sending remittances could fall as much as 25% this year,” reports El Economista.

This is the featured news this Tuesday April 14 in the main newspapers of national circulation:

REFORM

Mexico is # 58 in support of viruses

World Bank reveals ranking on incentives to the population. Government of the 4T has 3 programs against China with 35, or Brazil 14, Chile 11 …

THE DAY

AMLO: in the pact with OPEC we were “requetebien”

“The country had special, respectful treatment among crude oil producers”

THE UNIVERSAL

They will prioritize young people in attention of Covid-19

They will be placed on top of older adults. Measure can be applied if services are saturated

MILLENNIUM

2,800 soldiers will patrol the capital for police casualties

The deployment of soldiers, sailors and National Guard will be in the 16 mayoralties to relieve the 2,184 operative agents sent home due to health risks.

EXCÉLSIOR

Private hospitals join efforts against the pandemic

Non-profit solidarity agreement. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recognized the solidarity of hospital owners by supporting the government with 3,115 beds

THE FINANCIAL

OPEC + oil deal deemed insufficient

Cut will not yet offset drop in global demand, analysts say

THE ECONOMIST

“Sending remittances could drop up to 25% this year”

It would be the worst contraction in cash flow since 2009: Center for Latin American Monetary Studies