Mexico 2-0 Costa Rica: SEE A GOAL by Alexis Vega | Pre-Olympic Concacaf | Chivas Guadalajara | VIDEO

The Mexican Under-23 Team plays the second day of the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic against the Costa Rican National Team at the Akron Stadium, in search of qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The first day was beaten 4-1 against the Dominican Republic, thanks to a triplet by Sebastián Córdova and another goal by Charly Rodríguez. El Tri is fighting for the top spot in Group A with the United States.

Six minutes into the game, the Tri commanded by Jaime Lozano managed to gain the upper hand thanks to a great collective action, which ended with the overflow of Sebastián Córdova (América) on the left of the large area, and center for Uriel Antuna (Chivas) to appear on the other side to score 1-0.









At 51 minutes of play, Alexis Vega captured a pass behind Uriel Antuna through the right sector of the attack, outside the left area, and finished in a great way towards the far post to make it 2-0.