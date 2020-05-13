MEXICO – The images of the piggy banks seem to implore motorists to stop to help them, as the workers of the fairs approach to offer the prizes that they commonly give in their games, in exchange for pantry and food.

“Children, they ask without knowing if one has or does not have, so, then, we need to see this to bring sustenance to the home,” says Julio Cervantes, who exchanges piggy banks for food.

Since the pandemic took away their jobs, Cervantes, like hundreds of his colleagues, has demonstrated asking for support, but this has not come, so they only have to appeal to the kindness of those who, like Alfonso Ortega, tend a hand.

“It brings back good memories of the fair and makes us sad; because of this situation, they cannot go out to work,” says Ortega.

But it is not only in this sector that barter has reappeared in the days of COVID-19.

In many corners of the city and the country this scene is repeated, artisans who, in the absence of sales, offer to exchange their products for something they can bring to their table.

At the most critical point of the pandemic, clowns search for the best face of the crisis in the Mexico City subway, a “high contagion zone” in which these artists instruct passengers to wear face masks and antibacterial gel.

Full of hope, Natalia Salazar does not stop making her bags, boats and tablecloths. She comes from far away, on public transport, because she says that in her town, where everyone is dedicated to the same thing, hunger is an everyday thing.

“We, when they told us that we could no longer go out to sell, the little money that we had saved and we already ran out,” says Salazar.

Like her, many more artisans place their stalls in areas where they know people have to pass and offer everything they make with their hands, with the intention of bringing something to their tables.

“At least it is a meal or a breakfast, maybe a dinner, he is already a little more protected, not having any kind of food,” says Mónica Velez, who went to donate food.

Velez gave away a chicken and a soft drink, joining the hundreds of Mexicans who carry cans, boxes, and bottles to help those who have been deprived of their livelihood by the coronavirus.

.