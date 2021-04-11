Mexicans win Bafta for Best Sound for “Sound of Metal” – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Bafta Awards, which reward British and international cinema, unveiled the first eight winners this Saturday, before the grand gala that will take place this Sunday.

Exceptionally and due to the context of a global pandemic, the British Film Academy Awards divided its 74th edition into two days, announcing the first eight winners this Saturday.

Sponsored links

Being a woman is your greatest power: Nicky Nieves in an interview.

Citibanamex

The film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” was made with two golden masks, for best costume design and best costume, while “Rocks”, the film that shows the life of a girl and her brother in an impoverished area of ​​London, was won the award for best casting.

In addition, “Sound of Metal” took the award for best sound, “Mank” for best production design, and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” took the mask for best special effects.

For their work on “Sound of Metal,” Mexicans Carlos Cortés, Jaime Baksht and Michelle Couttolen won an award for best sound.

The night was closed by the awards for best British short, which was taken by “The Present”, and best animated short, which went to “The Owl and the Pussycat.”

The other 17 awards will be presented this Sunday at the main ceremony that will take place from 7:00 p.m. local time at the legendary Royal Albert Hall in London.