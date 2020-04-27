Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Do you think you are the best in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? The time has come to prove it. We say this since Nintendo announced that a new official Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament will take place. Best of all, there are prizes and players from Mexico can participate.

We are talking about the new Mario Kart North American Open, a tournament that will take place online from May 8 to 10, 2020, from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Players from Mexico, the United States and Canada can participate in this tournament, seeking to prove themselves the best in the entire region.

It is worth mentioning that this competition will not be entirely friendly, since there will be prizes on the line. We say this because the best 8 players of each day of the tournament will receive 2,500 My Nintendo gold coins that they can use as credit from the eShop.

How to participate in the Mario Kart North American Open?

If you are interested in participating, you should know that the tournament is only open to people over 13 in the United States and Canada. For their part, those who want to participate in Mexico must be over 18 years of age.

If you meet that requirement and you have a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Online you just have to wait for it to be one of the days of the tournament and look for it from the multiplayer in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Day 1 – 2598-8511-0827

Day 2 – 1828-4413-4955

Day 3 – 1403-6422-4043

While the tournament is open, players will have the opportunity to participate in up to 24 races. The 8 with the most points in their competitions will be the winners.

If you click here you will see all the official rules of the Mario Kart North American Open.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available for Nintendo Switch. You can know more about this launch by clicking here.

