Mexicans who will play the Champions League and Europa League next season

The European Leagues came to an end this season, leaving several surprises this year, in which we saw an Atlético be crowned after seven years and a Lille compete until the last moment with PSG, in which Mexican players play.

Despite the fact that this year, the United States far exceeded the number of its representatives in the Champions League, the other season the list of Mexican soccer players will increase, hoping that more players will join this adventure.

Edson Álvarez and Erick Gutiérrez (Eredivisie)

The ‘Machín’ managed to be crowned in the Netherlands with Ajax, securing a ticket to the group stage of the Champions League. For his part, Gutiérrez, who is still recovering from an injury, will play the Champions League preliminary phase with PSV.

Héctor Herrera, Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez (La Liga)

The three Mexicans had a great season with both Atlético de Madrid and Real Betis. In case of not leaving, Herrera will arrive as champion of Spain in the Champions League, while Guardado and Lainez will play the Europa League.

Eugenio Pizzuto (League 1)

Despite the fact that he failed to debut this tournament with the surprising French champion, Losc Lille, the young player will have the opportunity to do so in the next tournament, if he does not borrow and be able to play the Champions League.

Gerardo Arteaga (Jupiler Pro League)

Without many reflectors, the Santos Laguna youth squad won the title with GENK, who competed until the last game against Brujas; however, they secured a pass to the Champions League Qualifying Phase.

Jesús Manuel Corona (Liga NOS)

If future remains uncertain with Porto, but the Mexican is increasingly consolidated in the old continent, being one of the best players in the League. His performances have not been enough to lift the title, but yes, to qualify for the Champions League

Hirving Lozano (Serie A)

Napoli missed the opportunity to go to the Champions League by drawing against the modest Hellas Verona, so the Mexican will have to settle for playing the Europa League again.