The adition of Isaac Alarcón with the Dallas Cowboys He adds it to a short list of Mexican players who signed with the Texan squad and an even smaller list of elements who played in the regular season.

Here we remember them:

Efrén Herrera-Pateador (1974-77)

He was born in Guadalajara on June 30, 1951. However, he studied high school in California and then went to the University of Central Los Angeles.

He was selected in the Draft ’74, in the seventh round, by the Detroit Lions, but would debut with Dallas. He spent four years with the team, in which he scored 44 of the 65 field goals he attempted.

Rafael Septién – Kicker (1978-86)

The one born in Mexico City on 12 of 1953 is the Mexican who has played the longest in the organization. He arrived in 78 to replace Herrera and spent nine seasons with the franchise, in which he hit 162 of the 226 kicks he attempted.

He was once called to the Pro Bowl and elected to the First Team once. Her career was interrupted by a charge of inappropriate behavior with a minor of ten years.

Luis Zendejas – Pateador (1987-88)

He arrived a season later to take Septien’s place. However, he only played two years with the team, with which he scored nine of his 16 field goal attempts. Then, he would play for Philadelphia to close his path to the NFL. He was born on October 22, 1961 in the Mexican capital.

They were signed, but they didn’t play

The case of Máx Zendejas, Luis’s brother, and Marco Martos also reached Dallas.

However, they never played a match with the organization. Max Zendejas was chosen in the Draft by the Cowboys, but he was immediately transferred to the Redskins, in which he played, also as a kicker, the first years of his fleeting career.

While Martos, who came from the NFL Europe where he had played as a receiver, only made up the practice squad.

