Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars was a collaboration between Nintendo and Squaresoft that managed to conquer the hearts of many players. So much so that even more than 2 decades after its premiere, people are still waiting for a sequel. This is why a group of Mexicans is working to develop a spiritual successor to Super Mario RPG.

This is Another Crusade, a game responsibility of Dragon Vein Studios, a studio based in Jalisco. The RPG seeks to be a role-playing game with an essence similar to Super Mario RPG by presenting an isometric camera style, as well as exploration scenarios and a turn-based combat system.

From what we can see in his trailer, Another Crusade will have action in his turn-based combat. We say this since you will have to execute commands such as pressing a button or rotating the stick.

You can see more about him in his next preview:

It should be mentioned that Another Crusade has been in development for 9 months and is expected to arrive in October 2021.

Another Crusade will seek support on Kickstarter

If it caught your attention, you should know that Another Crusade needs the support of the community to become a reality. We say this because you will seek to raise money through a campaign on Kickstarter.

The fundraising campaign will start on July 7, 2020, but at the moment it is unknown how much money they are looking to get. It is worth mentioning that the game is designed to reach PC; however, if the campaign is successful it could also reach PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

We’ll keep an eye out and keep you posted once the Another Crusade campaign is available.

And what did you think of this project? Will you support it? Tell us in the comments.

