McCann Worldgroup publishes the results of a survey conducted in 15 countries on concerns about the effects of coronavirus.

If you were asked what is the best thing that companies can do in the face of the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico, what would you say?

More than half of the Mexicans consulted by McCann Worldgroup considered that the best thing that firms can do is to protect their collaborators.

In addition, they want companies to give offers and discounts on their products or services.

The marketing services company published the results of its study “Human Truths in a Time of Coronavirus”, which involved surveys in 15 countries in three moments starting in March.

According to the exercise, 59% of those surveyed said that the best that brands can do to help in this crisis is to worry about their employees, a figure that reached 71% in Chile, 66% in Mexico, 61% in Argentina, 62% in Colombia and 48% in Brazil.

Contrary to global results, in Latin America respondents prioritized offers and discounts over firms producing fans or masks.

Offers and discounts were ranked as the second most important initiative -Argentina (60%), Chile (60%), Mexico (59%), Colombia (52%) and Brazil (46%) -, while in the general results the initiative for companies to produce fans or masks has a better position.

“In this context, a Darwinian moment emerges for brands, where they must evolve in order to continue existing. It is a time when it is necessary for them to demonstrate leadership, that they are significant in people’s lives, understanding the importance of relationships and that this factor is key to building value, “said Fernando Fascioli, President of McCann Worldgroup for Latin America and the Caribbean, according to a statement.

He added that cementing and strengthening a relationship with audiences is more essential than ever, and that people must be put above profits.

For the majority of respondents, governments and companies should work together to resolve the coronavirus crisis, having its highest point in Mexico (65%).

Other data released by the global query are:

14% consider that brands have helped more than States during the pandemic.

59% consider that normality will not arrive before three months.

36% believe that scientists are the true heroes of today.

While it is true that uncertainty and fear are currently part of everyday conversations, globally more than 90% of respondents said that there are some positive things associated with the pandemic.

In Mexico, 55% of those surveyed believe that CO2 emissions will be reduced for the benefit of all, and 54% consider that there will be an opportunity to reflect and see what really matters in life.

