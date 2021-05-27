“Mexicans sons of pu **”, restaurant customer in Chicago insults workers for asking him to wear a mask



The indoor mask order is no longer mandatory for vaccinated people, according to the CDC.

Photo: Montinique Monroe / Getty Images

A client of Johnny’s Beef in Elmwood Park, Chicago, called Mexican employees at the place “sons of bitches” after staff asked the man to put on a mask.

Video of the incident was shared on Facebook about a month ago. However, last Friday it began to become popular in that and other social networks. Media such as Telemundo also reviewed the images of the racist attack.

In the entry shared by Sergio Correa on Facebook you can see the Racist verbal attack by stranger in hot dog business or hot dogs against workers.

“I couldn’t believe the way this man was acting,” shared Correa. “All because he refused to put on the mask and ask for the order,” added the user.

Denied service and continued to harass employees

The attacker was denied service on several occasions for not having his mouth covered; but, instead of retreating, he continued the attacks while demanding to be served.

“You are all fagots,” yells the subject. “Mexican queer sons of bitches who work here,” insists the abuser.

“Serve me,” orders the stalker.

“I’m going to make hell here for the rest of the night,” threatens the subject who also tore a paper from a table that read that you had to put on a mask.

At the time of the incident, the CDC maintained the rule of masks in closed spaces.

By the date of the incident, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had not lifted the order to stop wearing masks indoors for vaccinated people.

Despite the fact that for a moment, the individual seems to be leaving the establishment, he returns seconds later to continue with the harassment.

“The employees were just doing their job,” the whistleblower added. “They never lost control despite the disrespect and racial profiling.”

“America is so divided by racist and ignorant people like this, with so much hatred in their hearts. I regret that employees had to receive this type of treatment just for doing their job, ”Correa said.