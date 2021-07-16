Mexicans show solidarity with Cubans and sign a book for the freedom of the Island

MEXICO CITY.- Cubans residing in Mexico City came to the Monument to the Revolution to ask people, regardless of religion or nationality, to sign a book that for them means the fight for the freedom of Cuba and will remain in their history.

During the peaceful event, a group of Mexicans in solidarity and in support of the Cuban people set up a stage with instruments to perform Cuban music, as a gesture of friendship for the situation that is latent on the island.

Unfortunately the things that happened yesterday are misinterpreted, we are not politicians. I am suffering what is happening in my town at the moment, that unfortunately it is dying of hunger, that there are no medicines. The president authorized firearm detonations against Cubans. Yesterday we went to demonstrate peacefully in the Zócalo, first of all to apologize to the Mexican people because we are causing inconvenience by demonstrating, many Mexicans do not know what is happening in Cuba, many do, many care, many do not; We only do it for our people, ”shared Carlos Carballoza, one of the Cubans who participated in the demonstration.

During the rally in the Plaza de la República, in the Tabacalera neighborhood, they set up a stand with a folder that they named ‘History Book of Struggle for Free Cuba with Homeland and Life’.

Some Mexicans who passed through the place and visited the handicraft fair installed on the site came to sign the book as an act of support for the people of Cuba.

So far 137 names have been recorded with their respective signature, Cubans in Mexico hope that this book will be filled in its entirety to keep it as an achievement in their history of struggle.

The event ended at half past eight at night and they announced that tomorrow they will carry out a mobilization at their embassy to avoid further inconvenience elsewhere.

