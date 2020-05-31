In the photographs they look happy. A handful of memories show her life in the United States: the celebration of “Thanksgiving Day” with her team in Hot Springs, Virginia and Nashville, Tennessee. The day he received his Virginia state driver’s license. The 2018 Coachella Festival in Indio, California. Her birthday at Disney World.

However, the pandemic changed everything. “Something like the Covid-19 looked too far from that reality,” says Adrián González, for whom, he says, “the dream is over.” It seems like a common place, but it’s true, he says. It is also a very American phrase, taken from those movies where everything is possible, even if it ends.

Adrián and Maribel will return to Mexico, after being fired. Photo: Reforma

“This is not how it is like playing Mario Bross, because when Mario dies you have another five lives and you do everything again until it works out for you. Here, no. Here a Game Over is a ‘it’s over’. You see it with you We already had it half assumed, but when you see it in front of your face you start to think about the process by which you were here having a good time, enjoying your career, your life. And it is as if everything had been a dream. , it’s over, to what follows. “

Adrián is 28 years old and has a degree in Hospitality Business Administration from the UVM. The Monterrey native still speaks by phone from Davidson County, in Nashville, Tennessee, from where he will have to leave, along with his girlfriend Maribel Sánchez, no later than July 1, after being fired from the hotel where they worked.

The Covid-19 epidemic, which has led to more than 368,000 deaths worldwide and more than 103,000 in the United States, has also left more than 20.2 million jobs lost in April alone, a figure that had not been recorded since the Great Depression of 1929. 18.9 percent of those affected are Hispanic.

The couple, both housekeeping executives, performed payrolls, checks, recommended budgets, and supervised the staff; They were notified on May 1 that things at the hotel were so bad that they were going to be dropped.

They arrived in the United States in May 2016, took advantage of the TN Visa, created with the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1994, to facilitate the exchange of professionals. Their wages were up to six times higher than they could earn in Mexico, but their visa prevented them from hiring with any other employer.

Renewing the document indefinitely was possible, and it was what they planned to do last March, when they rested. Adrián remembers that the hotel, whose name cannot be said due to a confidentiality agreement, was full and within four days it was empty. So they thought the pandemic would last about three weeks.

They already have everything ready to return to Mexico. Photo: Reforma

The agreement they came to work gave them 60 days to prepare for their departure, but they already bought the ticket for June 5. They have packed their things in suitcases and cardboard boxes. Maribel prefers not to speak. Adrian says he understands that the United States prefers to save little employment for its citizens.

“We will embark on our way back to Mexico with great pride in having left our country at the top of the industry. We show that we are responsible, professional and grateful,” he says.

During the quarantine, he explains, the only ones who were working were Mexicans. According to Banco de México, Mexican workers sent in March only $ 4.16 billion, an increase of 49 percent over the previous month, the highest increase in 20 years.

“The Mexican is the one who never gives up, he is the one who is always making money. That is why I am not surprised that remittances are so high despite everything, because we are the only ones who are always working,” says Adrian.

Now, they say, they will leave their plans to buy a house, a car and aspire to permanent residence pending. They have started looking for work in Mexico, although without success. Adrian believes that they are distrustful that they will not stay long.

Despite the fact that by the Covid-19, the private sector calculates that up to 3 million could be lost and the Bank of Mexico estimates a drop in GDP of 8.8 percent, the couple is not pessimistic, they know that others have fared worse and they appeal to patience.

If it is the end of a dream, what is Mexico? Adrian is asked: “Mexico would be like looking for a new opportunity, but I would see it more as an interrupted dream. This is like a third part and I am very sure that there will be another where, if God wants, we will to return”.

