May 12, 2020 | 5:00 am

The paralysis of economic activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a blow to the consumption of a large part of households in Mexico, which are now more careful with their spending.

The closure of much of the economic activities to reduce the rate of contagion of the new coronavirus has degraded the growth expectations for the mexican economy, for which a drop of at least 6% is expected this year, while in April the government already estimates the loss of 500,000 formal jobs in April.

Last month, 71% of households declared that the economic situation has affected them severely, said Irene Reséndiz, CEO of Smartketing, a consultancy that analyzes the dynamics of consumption by households and various industries.

According to the Smartketing survey, to 700 households of different socioeconomic levels, on average, household spending on food and beverages increased 11 percentage points; while spending on household cleaning products increased by 19 points, particularly on disinfectants.

Contrary to the above, the food and beverage category outside the home fell 30 percentage points. In addition, “expenses on clothing, footwear, recreation outside the home and vacations at this time are the markets that are most affected and that may take a longer recovery time,” Reséndiz said.

In this context, Mexican consumers have begun to rethink their expenses and to further review the prices of the products they buy.

According to Kantar data, 88% of households already do a financial re-planning, while 79% paid more attention to the price of the products they bought in the last two months, while 69% said that they have already had some type of direct economic impact, as measured at the end of March.

Additionally, consumer purchasing channels have also changed with confinement.

In our first measurement a month and a half ago we saw that self-services were gaining ground, mainly due to purchasing purchases, but as it evolved over time, we saw that it changed a bit. We went from going to bigger centers and we preferred the little shops on the corner; 31% say they buy more at the corner store than they did a month ago

said Daniel Saenz, director of commerce at Kantar.

He also commented that 73% of the respondents also preferred to shop at a supermarket near home. According to Saenz, when asking consumers ‘how do they think the economic situation will evolve in the following months?’, 65% of people think the economy will take time to recover.

In this context, the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development (Coneval) estimates that the current health situation may raise levels of income poverty and labor poverty.

Income poverty could increase between 7.2 and 7.9 percentage points, which would lead to an increase in the population living in extreme poverty by income between 6.1 million and 10.7 million people by 2020, while for working poverty an increase from 37.3% to 45.8% is estimated in the second quarter.

“It is necessary to consider that there are sectors of the population that face this pandemic with greater disadvantages; for example, women, workers in both the formal and informal sectors, the unemployed, MSMEs, agricultural day laborers, and girls and boys, whose learning is affected by lack of access to new technologies. The crisis could cause the population that in 2018 was neither poor nor vulnerable, ”Coneval published in a document on Monday.