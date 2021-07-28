Mexicans modernize tests to measure immunity against Covid-19

Share

Specialists from Mediálisis, a Mexican company for the diagnosis of covid-19, announced modernizing your IgG antibody tests for which population vaccinated or recovered from said disease, know your immunity level with 95% accuracy, without leaving your home.

As part of the innovation process, these tests were integrated a traffic light model and measurement system that simplifies the interpretation of the results, which are sent digitally to the user 24 hours after the arrival of the sample to the laboratory.

“Those who have completed their vaccination schedule and undergo antibody tests is because they are interested in monitoring their health and not lowering their guard against the virus. However, they face technicalities that confuse or discourage them from getting the results of such tests, which report the data in units of absorbance per milliliter. In order for the user to obtain peace of mind in the interpretation of their results, for our antibody test we transform the traditional measurement scale to one of better understanding, such as 0 to 10, and which is reinforced with the use of the traffic light. ”, Explained José Octavio Alva, director of operations of Mediálisis.

The human organism produces various types of proteins, also known as antibodies that protect from disease, in the case of IgG antibodies, these are produced between 10 and 14 days after in which the person received their second dose of the vaccine against covid-19 or has recovered from the infection.

Easy pickup

To perform the test, the individual should prick one of your fingers and collect five drops of blood on a high purity paper card that will serve to keep sample stable for up to seven days.

Subsequently, you must schedule the day and time in which the Mediaálisis courier service picks up the kit. Once the laboratory receives the sample, within 24 hours the person will obtain their results via email or message to your cell phone.