One of the biggest public health problems in our country is obesity, since it triggers various diseases that can be fatal. One of the best ways to combat it is by motivating good habits from an early age. With that idea, a group of Mexicans developed a video game with which they want to help fight against childhood obesity.

We are talking about Yu-Go! a game for iOS and Android that was developed by students from Tec de Monterrey. As reported by MVS Noticias (via San Diego Red), it is an application that offers various exercise and diet options through a video game.

But how does it work? As its creators explained, in Yu-Go! Players will gain energy by working out with different challenges. They will also be in contact with a virtual assistant who will give them valuable information about nutrition that will help them to have healthy habits and a good diet.

« Yoke! is an educational video game designed for smartphones, where users get energy by exercising with challenges and taking nutrition lessons with a virtual assistant. That energy is used to make the avatar work within the video game. Children can also compete against their friends and other users in a weekly ranking, depending on the position they are in, they will win prizes such as video game consoles or tablets, « said Patricio Heredia, one of the creators of Yu-Go !.

(Photo: MVS)

And what did you think of this proposal? Do you think it will serve to fulfill your objectives? Tell us in the comments.

