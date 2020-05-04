The pandemic caused by the coronavirus and the subsequent confinement that we suffer to avoid contagions have led the population to use digital tools more than ever before in history. People who commonly do not use the internet beyond the basic functions of searching for information or browsing social networks, today have new digital needs

“The situation we live in today is changing many of the ways in which we interacted, worked and entertained ourselves until a few weeks ago,” explained Jerónimo Diez, Chief Technology and Information Officer Interim at AT&T in Mexico during an online conference.

Diez explained that, according to data from AT&T, the behavior of Mexican users on the internet has changed a lot during this contingency and online shopping is a sample.

Mexicans have stopped consuming entertainment and have concentrated on essential things. For example, Video game sales have decreased 10% while online pantry purchases have increased 15%.

The same logic applies to food distribution applications. Rappi and Uber Eats have increased 54 and 18 percent respectively since confinement began in Mexico.

Social media behavior has also changed. Mexicans prefer to use Facebook Live (+ 42%) and Tik Tok (+ 25%) or Messenger (+ 8%) than posting content to the Facebook feed. Obviously, all transport and mobility apps have had a decrease since they are following the behavior of users (who are now mostly at home)

“Access to information and social connectivity, where people work and play with their loved ones, is becoming critical right now. Connectivity networks are a primary means of promoting health, education and work by being physically separated but maintaining close relationships, ”explained Jerónimo Diez.

AT&T Chief Technology warned that businesses have had to reinvent themselves quickly and those that have not have done so urgently need to do so now. “Businesses saw digital transformation as something that needed to be done in the future, but One of the most important consequences of this pandemic (for business) is that it has become urgent. All the digital life applications that we were not so used to using in daily life will now be part of normality, ”he explained.

For Diez it is very clear that the form of digitization will grow by leaps and bounds after the pandemic and that processes such as the home office have proven their functionality, so it will be necessary to rethink ways of working.

“After quarantine, digital services will increase. It will be much easier to request services, merchandise, video calls and live through these services. This will generate a reinvention and business opportunities. The digital needs of people must be greater and we must give them better offers, “he stressed.

