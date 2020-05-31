May 31, 2020 | 5:00 am

The recovery of tourism, one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic in Mexico, will be carried out by the local market and in neighboring countries: the Mexicans themselves, who will visit the most visited points in the country and, to a lesser extent, by US visitors. and Canadians.

The Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco, hopes that once the critical phase of infection is over, the strict measures of healthy distance and mobility, Mexicans regain the security of being able to go out and enjoy the country.

The journeys that do not occupy more than five hours driving, for now, will be privileged among vacationers, which will allow the revival of small and large hoteliers, restaurateurs, craft sellers and tours.

“Initially, national tourists will be the ones who travel the country and it will function as a kind of solidarity with the economy. It is not a phenomenon that happens only in Mexico, it is something that other nations have detected, ”Torruco said in a teleconference with businessmen from the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra) this week.

The other factor that reinforces this scenario is that, as the families’ economy has been affected in recent months, people will have a more limited budget that will make them visit places close to their residence.

The hotel, restaurant and airline branches had slumps in revenue and are eager to see the rebound that will reverse losses.

The geographical proximity, the landscapes, the climates and the gastronomic offer will also make the United States and Canada see Mexico again as a tourist attraction, while the flow of visitors gradually reestablishes itself.

Expedia, the online travel platform, conducted a study that reveals that Mexico is at the top of the thoughts of American and Canadian tourists when choosing a trip abroad this year.

“The inhabitants of both countries of the medium-high socioeconomic sector will seek to travel to Mexico,” said Torruco.