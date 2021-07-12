Mexicans, all-star game, youth

MEXICO CITY.

The Yucatecan Manuel Rodríguez, prospect of the Cubs, launched a blank inning and the Future Stars of the National League, led by the Mexican Vinicio Castilla, beat the Future Stars of the American League 8-3.

Rodriguez, 24, is 1-1 with an ERA in 16 appearances for the Cubs Double-A and Triple-A teams. Yesterday he entered the sixth (in a game scheduled at 7) and did not allow a hit, gave a walk and struck out one.

The game, which is part of tomorrow’s All-Star celebrations, was held at Coors Field in Denver. Castilla, idol of the Rockies, was the manager of the team with the prospects of the new circuit and LaTroy Hawkins, another player identified with the host team of the American League All-Star Game.

Brennen Davis hit a couple of home runs for the National League team yesterday / Photo: AP

It is a great honor to manage talented players, ”Castilla said. “I’m sure that by next year everyone will be playing in the Major Leagues, a lot of them maybe from this year.

Rodríguez has great talent, I had already seen him, and I am sure that very soon he will reach the Major Leagues ”.

Castilla serves as an assistant manager for the Rockies and has special assignments advising minor league infielders, as well as serving on the extended coaching staff of the major league team.

Cuban José Barrero, ranked as the Reds’ fourth-best prospect, opened the scoring with a solo homer from the first inning. Brennen Davis, the Cubs’ second-best prospect, hit a pair of solo homers and was ultimately honored as the MVP of the game.

