Mexicans Ale Orozco and Gaby Agúndez win bronze medal at Tokyo 2020

Thus, Alejandra Orozco and Gaby Agúndez do history in Tokyo for Mexico. They rose to the podium together with China and the United States, countries that received the gold and silver, respectively. That’s how it went the closing of the mexcianas in the dives from the 10 meter platform.

For Alejandra Orozco, 24, this is her second olympic medal, after winning silver in London 2012, together with Paola Espinosa, when she was just 15 years old. And to 20-year-old Gaby Agúndez, is his first medal in an Olympic Games.

To reach third place, the Mexicans surpassed the binomials of Canada, Germany, Japan, Great Britain and Malaysia. The competition was very close, but the Mexicans managed to come back in the last three synchronized dives.

The medalists Alejandra Orozco Loza and Gabriela Agundez García. (.)