Lorena Ochoa traveled to the Mayakoba Golf Classic in the Riviera Maya, and evidenced the good performance of several of its representatives, including Abraham Ancer who is ranked 4 after the initial round of the pioneering PGA tournament in Latin America. In a fun conversation, three of the Mexicans with a full card in the PGA share a chat with the former world number one, Lorena Ochoa, they talk about their motivations, their history and the excellent moment of Mexican golf.