Mexicana Televisa says it will merge content with Univisión in new media company

MEXICO CITY, Apr 13 (Reuters) – Grupo Televisa, Mexico’s largest television network, will combine most of its content with US network Univision to create a new Spanish-language media company, Televisa reported Tuesday.

The new company, called Televisa-Univision, will include content from both networks, such as series, movies, sports, soap operas and archive content. It will not include news, the company said.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison, written in Spanish by Adriana Barrera and Abraham González)