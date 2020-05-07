By Julia Love

MEXICO CITY (.) – Some of the best creative minds from Mexican media giant Televisa face an unexpected challenge: creating their soap operas without a single love scene, or at least a tender kiss. As coronavirus cases in Mexico increased, producers were forced to erase physical contact from their soap operas, which traditionally include steamy romances. Then the cameras stopped rolling entirely. “We have had the motto ‘the show must go on’ (the show must go on) (always),” said producer Lucero Suárez, who stopped filming her hit “Te Doy La Vida” in March. “We have never stopped a novel in my life, never,” he added. Now, after decades of keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with their passionate soap operas, Mexico’s largest television network faces a chasm. When will the army of producers, actors and actresses of Televisa return to the set? Even the company’s top executives hesitate when trying to say an exact date. Like its Hollywood counterparts, Televisa was forced to suspend production of its series and novels – which typically air daily episodes during the week – to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among the cast and production teams.

The station hopes to resume filming in late May or early June, although with fewer moments of passion. Televisa shares have fallen 78% in the past five years amid anemic earnings growth. Recently, advertising declined as the federal government and businesses cut back.

In addition, streaming giants like Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc have launched to try to captivate an audience that Televisa had for a long time almost exclusively. Like all broadcasters and media companies that rely on advertising revenue, the coronavirus has made things more difficult for Televisa’s profits, analysts say. “On the one hand, with everyone staying home, the ratings are through the roof,” said Gilberto Garcia, an analyst at Barclays. “On the other hand, since everyone has to stay, advertisers are cutting their budgets.” With more people staying at home, Televisa’s audience in Mexico has increased 19% in the past three weeks, a spokesperson said. Novels, which dominate the primetime line, are crucial to the equation. The company’s fresh content inventory should last until the summer, co-CEO Alfonso de Angoitia said in a profit call last week.

Televisa’s unit that provides cable television and the internet has become its main source of income. However, content still represents 27% of net sales and could become even more vital as growth in the cable unit slows, Garcia said.

For decades, Televisa benefited generously from low-budget novels that dominated Mexican television and were also successfully exported to remote overseas markets.

The station is still dominant in the Latin American country, but in recent years it has lost viewers due to streaming services that have invested heavily in the region and hooked the public with flashy dramas such as the Spanish Netflix thriller ” The Paper House “.

Televisa has a long history of continuing to produce novels in critical situations, even after a devastating earthquake that struck Mexico City in 1985. Strikes, like those that occasionally delay filming in Hollywood, have not existed for the station.

Now at least two of its stellar productions have been disrupted by the coronavirus. The crime drama “Empire of Lies” was barely 20% of filming before the series stopped. Although it was slated to debut in late April, its release was delayed for the summer.

Suarez’s novel, “I Give You Life,” which chronicles a love triangle involving adoptive and biological parents of a child with leukemia, debuted in March with a high audience.

When the coronavirus outbreak began in Mexico, Suarez and his team accelerated production, adding an additional day of filming on Saturdays. With the end of the novel close at hand, Suarez said she was tempted to move on, but in the face of her team’s increased nervousness, she stopped production.

In the last section, the scenes were filmed with measures of social distancing, without hugs, kisses or other physical contact between the cast members.

Sometimes actors struggled to channel their characters’ emotions within the new rules of the game. César Évora, a veteran who has worked at Televisa for about 27 years, recalled filming a sequence in which the characters met to cry, but without even hugging each other.

“It was an average surreal thing,” he said.

Suarez has produced successful novels for decades despite the unforeseen. She has even suffered injuries to her main actors, but now she is nervous about the return to the set, fearing that it is like “starting again.”

Most irritating of all could be the love scenes. But Suarez said he has already rephrased some, choosing to show the moments right after the passion, like showing an actress grooming herself on the dresser while the other character rests in bed.

“It is implied,” said Suarez, who spoke to . by phone last week.

He noted that he had seen many Turkish soap operas that borrowed Televisa’s formula with great success, but in which intimacy is only implicit.

“If my last scene is not a kiss … we will try to give (the idea),” Suarez said. “Sometimes you can give love with looks.”

