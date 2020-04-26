MEXICO CITY, Apr 26 (.) – Mexican state oil company Pemex will begin withdrawing personnel from its oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, leaving only essential personnel on board, local media and a close source said Sunday. to the company.

The eviction process will start from Monday and will be carried out in stages until leaving the facilities with between 50% and 25% of its normal staff, said a source from Pemex, who asked not to be identified.

“The personnel essential to maintain production will remain on board,” added the source, who explained that most of the workers would disembark through the port of Ciudad del Carmen. “It is a similar situation to when a hurricane comes,” he added.

Agencia Sien, an online news service based in Ciudad del Carmen, said more than 5,000 workers would return to land from various facilities as the government implements stricter measures to deal with the spread of the virus.

Neither Pemex nor the Mexican Energy Secretariat responded to requests for comment.

So far, the oil company has confirmed 229 infections among its community and 27 deaths, four of which were part of its current staff, 14 were retired, one was an external employee and eight relatives of workers.

The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has made the increase in the production of the oil company one of the main priorities of his administration. However, the Pemex source said the staff cuts would lead to a drop in oil production.

Pemex’s current crude production averages between 1.6 and 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd), 1.4 million bpd comes from marine developments in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. (Edited by Noé Torres)