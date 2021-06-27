Mexican Yamileth Mercado defends title with strength, courage and pride

Yamileth Mercado taught high school boxing, seasoned with courage, pride, strength and a lot of heart.

“Yeimi” (18-2-0, 5 ko’s) successfully defended his WBC Super Bantamweight World Championship, beating Angélica “Mocuishle” Rascón (10-1-0, 2 ko’s), in the spectacular stellar fight of the function co-promoted by 2M Promotions and Zanfer this Saturday at the “Rodrigo M. Quevedo” gym in the City of Chihuahua, and which was broadcast by Azteca 7, the Casa del Boxeo.

Rascón surprised in the first three rounds with his speed, number of punches and because when he saw Yamileth approach, he resorted to tricks such as hugging, pulling or even putting the glove on her head to throw her off balance.

However, “Yeimi” began to develop precision, calculating boxing. She connected to the body of the “Mocuishle” and reduced her speed and mobility, and now more still, she put her hands in it with more and more frequency and effectiveness.

The fourth round was key, because Rascón suffered the blow to the body, he went back to recover and when noticing this, Mercado already became the hunter. In the fifth round, “Yeimi” opened a cut on his rival’s right cheekbone that required a medical examination. In the sixth, they lowered Angélica Rascón a point for abusing hugs and pulling to avoid punishment. And in the seventh, “Yeimi” now opened a cut on her right eyebrow, which caused the “Mocuishle” to lose a lot of blood and was bothered by the visibility.

Mercado continued to attack, down and up, and knowing that she was down in the scores, Angélica Rascón sought to exchange blows and attack with long blows, but those she connected were sporadic.

In the ninth round, referee Abigail Pérez now deducted a point from her opponent for the same reasons she had three rounds before, holding and pulling. And the tenth round, was of “Yeimi” counterattacking before Rascón’s impetuous attack attempt to connect the blow that gave him victory.

At the end of 10 rounds of a memorable battle, full of action and quality boxing, pride and a lot of heart, Yamileth Mercado defended his WBC Super Bantamweight World Championship for the second time by unanimous decision.

Judge Érika Contreras scored 98-90 on her scorecard, Judge Alejandro Camacho scored 97-91 and Judge Huber Corral scored 96-92, all in favor of Yamileth Mercado

ARGI WOWED POWER

The solid prospect led by Ignacio Beristain, Argi Cortés, showed a more aggressive and forceful side to what he had previously taught, and with a solid, precise and well executed hook to the pit of the stomach, ended up effectively knocking out in the second round to Daniel Argueta, in an interesting fight between boxers from the capital scheduled for 8 rounds at flyweight.

Cortés (19-2-2, 9 ko’s) went to the front from the first bell, and connected in quantity and quality. Argueta (13-3-0, 6 ko’s) endured the punishment and responded with left-handed hooks to the face, which sent his opponent back.





After that moved first round, both came out motivated to the second, and when Argueta went to the front, he was received by a hook to the pit of the stomach, which made him put his knees and face on the canvas, trying to catch his breath, but he couldn’t. The referee reached ten seconds, and Cortés scored the effective knockout at 2:47 minutes of the second round.

“SPOCK” CONVINCE AND OVER

The strong striker from Hermosillo Víctor “Spock” ​​Méndez had an impressive presentation, and based on varied power blows, from different angles, precise and from both hands, he ended up knocking out his rival, Efraín “Matador” Pérez, from the capital. 2:58 minutes of the third round.

Mendez (30-4-2, 22 ko’s) imposed conditions from the first round, went to the front, attacked, pressed. The “Matador” Pérez (19-13-0, 14 ko’s) tried to stand in the center and surprise “Spock” ​​on the counterattack, but he did not expect the power of the Sonoran fists.

In the third round, Pérez visited the canvas with a powerful hook to the abdomen, and although he got up and tried to be competitive, Méndez went for him, looked for the shot, connected with power and the referee determined that the capital had already received many blows, declaring the victory 30 of the solid Sonoran knocker, in a fight that was scheduled to 8 rounds at Bantamweight.