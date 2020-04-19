Amparo Dávila, who died at 92 years of age, received the Xavier Villaurrutia Prize in 1977 for his book Petrified Trees

The Zacatecan writer Amparo Dávila He died this Saturday at 92 years of age, reported the federal Ministry of Culture.

The poet was born on February 21, 1928 in Pinos, Zacatecas. She was married to the Mexican painter, sculptor and draftsman Pedro Coronel.

Dávila obtained the Xavier Villaurrutia Prize in 1977 for his book Petrified Trees, and in 2015 he received the Fine Arts Medal. Although he started publishing poetry books, it was at the suggestion of Alfonso Reyes that he decided to venture into prose, genre for which she is currently decorated.

Last month the author had received the Jorge Ibargüengoitia Prize for Literature from the University of Guanajuato for his outstanding career in the story genre

Awarded since 2018 as a tribute to the 90th birthday of the author from Guanajuato, the Jorge Ibargüengoitia Award has in its Advisory Council the rector of the University of GuanajuatoLuis Felipe Guerrero Agripino, as President; Sergio Silva Muñoz, Osvaldo Chávez Rodríguez and Elba Sánchez Rolón join him.

Among the functions of the Advisory Council is to stipulate the literary genre who will be awarded in each edition and designate the members of the jury, this as part of their comprehensive culture plan.

The jury that unanimously decided to present the award to Amparo Dávila was made up of the academic Sara Poot Herrera; the story and autobiography specialist, Claudia Pérez Piña, as well as the writer, Geney Beltrán Félix.

