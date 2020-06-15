The death of one of the great figures of Mexican wrestling is confirmed The wrestler Chacho Herod died at 69 years of age Herod made history as one of the best rude in the 80s

Mexican wrestling is in mourning. Víctor Manuel Góngora Cisneros, better known as Chacho Herodes, died this Sunday at the age of 69 in his native Monclova, Coahuila, in Mexico, as confirmed by his son Herodes Jr. through his social networks.

The wrestler Chacho Herod made history being one of the best rude in the 80s within the World Wrestling Council, where he managed to be Full National Champion.

The rivalries that marked him were with Enrique Vera, Halcón Ortiz and Cien Caras. In addition, it was part of the beginnings of Triple A.

Chacho Herodes debuted in wrestling at 18, but before that he also trained boxing, played baseball, practiced cycling and was also a bullfighter.

If anything characterized Víctor Góngora it was the rudeness with which he fought in the encordados, from his beginnings as a fighter until the beginning of 2000 when he called himself “El Boricua” (With information from Agencia El Universal).

“Your children are going to miss you”

Through his Twitter account, the fighter Herod Jr confirmed the death of his father, Chacho Herod, with an emotional message:

“My old man (sic) we are many your children, we are going to miss you. It fills me with satisfaction knowing that until the end of your days you did what you wanted as the star that you are, you are already in heaven resting with my brother Alan. #YArribaMonclova # Gócenme #NoMeMereces ”.

Immediately, followers of Herod Jr expressed their condolences after the sensitive death of Víctor Manuel Góngora Cisneros, better known as Chacho Herod:

“My most sincere condolences, my friend. Your father was a legend, and the public will miss him, and most importantly, his family “,” My deepest condolences to you and your family, friend of your fanatic from Guadalajara, my most sincere condolences, we are leaving a great páncracio , unique in its rudeness, until always #ChachoHerodes ”.

Another of the personalities of the Mexican wrestling that manifested himself on the death of Chacho Herod was El Hijo del Santo, who through his official Twitter account, expressed:

“I regret the death of my dear colleague Víctor Manuel Góngora Cisneros, better known as Chacho Herod, died in his native Monclova, Coahuila. Prompt resignation to his family and especially to his son @ ChachoMXn13 ”.

For her part, the Alvarado dynasty, independent professional fighter and blacksmith, Zara Alvarado, wrote the following message: “Companion, friend and teacher, rest in peace. I have no words for this moment, only the best memories of teaching and advice, they will always be present, I dare not say that I understand your pain @ ChachoMXn13, but I accompany you and your family in the feeling ”.

In the same way, the fighter Tinieblas Jr expressed himself: “My condolences to the family for the death of my beloved friend Víctor Manuel Góngora Cisneros, known as the fighter Chacho Herodes de Monclova, Coahuila. @ ChachoMxn13 #luchalibre ”.

