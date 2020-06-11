Mexican fighters have not only been successful in our country, they have also done so in the United States and abroad.

Some gladiators are already champions in independent companies and even in large ccompanies in the american union and in Asia.

That is why on this occasion at Planeta Wrestling we bring you a count of some Mexican champions abroad.

THE SON OF THE GHOST (SANTOS ESCOBAR)

We were surprised to see him debut with a mask on NXT to face the tournament for the Cruiserweight championship which he conquered.

We all believed that he would be the character he would use in WWE, but we were very surprised when he removed the cover to make his name known: Santos Escobar.

Although there are still not many details about what he will do, it seems that he will be the leader of a faction within the yellow mark.

RUSH, THE WHITE BULL THAT CONQUERED ROH

We know the quality it has Rush as the roughest technician there is, that’s why the Ring of Honor company hired him exclusively.

The White Bull came devastating with incredible victories over consolidated fighters until it conquered the Company Heavy World Championship.

With the scepter he already has two reigns and will surely go further than he is currently.

DRAGON LEE IS A CHAMPION IN TWO COMPANIES

Like his brother, Dragon Lee came abroad, wiping out his competitors with his high quality in aerial fighting.

That catapulted him to take the Ring of Honor Television Championship and MLA Heavy World Championship, an Atlanta company.

BROTHERS FIGHT, WITH ZERO FEAR IN THE UNITED STATES

The brothers practically made their career in the United States conquering big companies like Impact Wrestling.

They have a great record in American sport and are currently champions in House of Glory couples with Phoenix.

Fenix ​​and Penta also in Wrestling Alliance Revolution They took the championships in pairs.