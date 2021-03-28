Mexican Women’s National Team announces tour of Europe for the month of April

The Mexican Women’s National Team of coach Mónica Vergara, will have her first trial by fire at the helm when they visit next April to the Spanish selection Women’s Soccer.

Through a press release from the Mexican Football Federation on its social networks, this meeting of the first tour that Mónica Vergara will have to face Spain on April 13 was announced.

The meeting will be held in the city of Marbella in Spain, with the hours of 7:00 p.m. local time and 12:00 noon in Mexico City, the meeting that will be broadcast on the TUDN network.

This will be the third game in the era of Mónica Vergara, since last February they had two matches against their counterpart from Costa Rica in Aztec lands where they added a victory and a draw.

