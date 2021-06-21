Mexican women’s archery team gets its pass to Tokyo

MEXICO CITY.

The Mexican women’s archery team, made up of Alejandra Valencia, Aída Román and Ana Paula Vázquez, got their ticket to the Tokyo Olympics after being crowned champions of the qualifying held in France.

The Mexicans prevailed in the qualifying semifinals 5-1 over the Italian team, made up of Tatiana Andreoli, Lucilla Boari and Chiara Rebagliati, a result with which they reached the final with the Olympic ticket secured.

The championship was defined in the Sébastien Charléty stadium in Paris between the teams of Mexico and the United States, there the ‘Aztec’ archers defeated Mackenzie Brown, Casey Kaufhold and Jennifer Muciño 5-3, to rise as the monarchs of the qualifier.

It has been difficult because it is a high level competition, we are all fighting for the Olympic pass and that kept us focused and motivated to do our best ”, commented Aida Román.

The Tokyo Olympics to start in 32 days, held in the capital of Japan from July 23 to August 8.

