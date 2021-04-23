Mexican who controlled drug trafficking in southern Colorado extradited to the United States



Illustration of a police investigation.

Photo: Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY-SA 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

A Mexican formerly resident in the southern colorado and accused of having controlled drug trafficking in that area, he was extradited from Mexico to Denver and he has already had his first court hearing, the federal prosecutor’s office in this state reported this Thursday.

According to the statement, Raúl Rodríguez Romero, 32, faces a charge for selling half a kilogram of methamphetamine (with an approximate street value of $ 40,000) in November 2015 in Colorado Springs (100 kilometers south of Denver).

In addition, Rodríguez faces 11 other charges for as many episodes of money laundering in the same area between May and October 2015, according to what federal judge Scott T. Varholak informed him on Wednesday.

At some point after these crimes, Rodríguez fled to Mexico, where he was captured and extradited to Colorado, recently arriving in Denver within the framework of an agreement signed in 2001 between this state and the Mexican government, and renewed in 2005.

The federal prosecutor’s office maintains that Rodríguez “took the money that is assumed to be the proceeds of the methamphetamine traffic and used checks from bank accounts to hide and disguise the fact that it was drug money.”

In total, the illicit would have reached the $ 10 million in drug sales and more than 5 million dollars in money laundering, estimated the agents of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which led the investigation.

If found guilty of all of his charges, Rodríguez could face a sentence of between 10 to 20 years in prison.

The Mexican acted in the same city and in the same months of 2015 as two other people also accused of drug trafficking, Rafael Tafoya and Gabriel Sánchez, whose activities were discovered when Colorado Springs police installed a camera on a power line pole to spy on them.

Arguing the unconstitutionality of the chamber, Tafoya and Sánchez went to court. Earlier this month, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that the procedure was legal and that the spy camera did not infringe the privacy rights guaranteed by the United States Constitution.

Tafoya and Sánchez, convicted of drug trafficking worth more than 2 million dollars, are serving sentences of 15 and 20 years in prison respectively.