MEXICO CITY, Apr 2 (.) – Mexican truck manufacturers said Thursday that the closure of their plants and auto parts plants as a measure to tackle the coronavirus epidemic could jeopardize the supply chain in Mexico and the United States. .

The US Infrastructure and Cybersecurity Security Agency identified at the end of March 16 critical infrastructure sectors considered vital to guarantee the security, economy and public health in the face of the epidemic, including the manufacture of transport equipment.

Mexico, on the other hand, established as essential activities during the outbreak that it has already left at least 48,307 deaths in the world related to the functioning of the economy, such as cargo transportation, but it does not expressly mention the automotive industry.

As Mexico is the first supplier of tractor trucks to the United States and Canada, the association that groups these manufacturers, ANPACT, said that the obligation to suspend production due to the health emergency decreed on Monday is not clear to the transport chain, and could affect shipments.

“There is a risk that the auto parts and vehicle supply chain, which deals with emergency issues, will stop (in North America),” group president Miguel Elizalde told ..

He added that he is in contact with the National Association of Manufacturers and the Association of Engine Manufacturers in the United States about the issue, which may also affect carriers waiting for orders.

The United States and Mexico are the fourth and fifth largest producers of heavy vehicles in the world. In the Latin American country alone, nearly 200,000 of these units were manufactured in 2019, of which 85% were exported almost entirely to their partners in North America, according to ANPACT data.

Auto parts manufacturers billed almost 99 billion dollars in Mexico in 2019 and their main export destination is the United States, according to data from the National Auto Parts Industry (INA). [nL1N29M1NW]

ASK THE GOVERNMENT FOR CLARITY

“In the United States they require auto parts that we manufacture and vice versa. Maintaining the supply of basic needs to the population depends on being able to continue manufacturing the necessary parts and trucks on both sides of the border,” Elizalde explained.

Being an interrelated chain, ANPACT hopes that the Mexican government will also include this industry in the list of essential activities that can maintain part of its operations during the health contingency, as well as auto parts and even workshops and registration services. .

“We want the government (of Mexico) to specify that we are part of the transport chain and, therefore, we are essential,” said Elizalde. INA declined to comment on a . request.

Elizalde stressed that there are permanently heavy vehicle manufacturers that have agreed deliveries with the Army, security agencies, the state Federal Electricity Commission and public health and basic services institutions, which will not be able to be attended if they are forced to stop.

(Report by Sharay Angulo. Edited by Rodrigo Charme)