Singapore is considered « the gateway » to the Southeast Asian market as a distribution hub

. –

Mexico.- After four years of registration, the mexican tequila got the figure of Certification Mark in Singapore, reported this Monday the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT) of Mexico.

In a statement, the CRT noted that the certification was granted by the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore, market that occupies position 15 among the importing countries of the Mexican drink.

In fact, Singapore It is considered as « the gateway » to the Southeast Asian market as a distribution center.

In the note, the CRT noted that currently 21 tequila-producing companies export to that country just over 700,000 liters per year, through the presence of 46 brands.

In 2018 690,479 liters were exported and in 2019 they were 704,734, he said.

In the first four months of the year, exports of tequila and mezcal grew 35.21% at an annual rate with revenues of $ 738 million, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader) reported last week.

« From 2020 to 2023, an annual growth of 12% is expected in the alcoholic beverages market in Singapore, including distillates, « he said in the statement.

Furthermore, he mentioned that in Asia, Singapore It is the tenth most attractive nation in terms of alcoholic beverages, due to the fact that consumption per capita is increasing and they demand mainly beverages classified as premium.

The CRT recalled that with the aforementioned registration there are already 53 countries in the world in which tequila « is protected under some form of industrial property, countries that go to more than 96% of total exports of our national drink » .

Among the exporting destinations, the United States, the European Union and China stood out.

The CRT explained that the Certification Mark indicates the quality of the products or services, the characteristics of which are certified by the owner, such as the components of the products, the conditions under which the products have been manufactured, the quality, processes and the geographical origin of the products.

The Council also announced that efforts will begin in Singapore to obtain the registration now as a Geographical Indication, a figure that four years ago was not available and is now available to products.