To support people suffering from respiratory deficiency from COVID-19, a team of Mexican technologists created a mechanical lung ventilator with inexpensive components.

Due to the coronavirus emergency, researchers from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) and the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Studies (ITESM) joined forces to create a mechanical lung ventilator whose manual will be released via the internet so that it can be reproduced from quickly and easily throughout the country.

The fan is created with economic components, easily accessible and of national origin, its manufacturing manual will be released through the Internet, on the page www.ipn.mx, so that it can be reproduced easily and quickly throughout the country, reported the IPN.

For this project, the professor and researcher of the IPN, attached to the Interdisciplinary Professional Unit of Biotechnology (UPIBI), Jorge Isaac Chairez Oria, summoned various specialists from:

Computer Research Center (CIC).

Center for Innovation and Technological Development in Computing (Cidetec).

Researchers from the Tecnológico de Monterrey.

Center for Research and Advanced Studies (Cinvestav).

The specialist highlighted that around 25 experts carried out various work sessions remotely and, in person, to achieve the creation of this machine.

On the other hand, Dr. Iván de Jesús Salgado Ramos, research professor at the IPN Center for Innovation and Technological Development in Computing, highlights the participation in the project of researchers from three fundamental areas: biomedical engineering (development of medical technology), computing (creation of software and instrumentation) and automatic control or automation.

In addition, the teacher remembers how from the beginning of the project the design, construction and manufacturing was left in the hands of the IPN and the Tec de Monterrey, as creator of the algorithms and control tests to provide adequate ventilation to the patient.

The enthusiasm for obtaining sanitary approval of the device has led its creators to carry out countless preclinical tests and take steps to apply tests to a pilot group of patients, in order to release this Mexican innovation as soon as possible.

“In fact, six units of the IPN-Tec de Monterrey fan are ready, which have been simulated tests with healthy people,” he said.

Finally, Dr. Salgado also admits that the last word to authorize the device is the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), which establishes the guidelines that the mechanical pulmonary ventilator must meet for medical use.

Meanwhile, the creator of control algorithms focused on surgical robots and robotic prostheses describes the device as a technological tool to support the therapy applied by doctors to each patient.