Mexican team uncovers pre-list for the ‘Final Four’ in the League of Nations

The Mexican National Team has uncovered the pre-list of 40 players who could be part of the call, to play the round of the ‘Final Four’ in the Concacaf League of Nations against their counterpart from Costa Rica.

Despite being marginalized on the pitch with Wolverhampton, the forward Raul Jimenez commands the pre-summons of the coach Gerardo Martino for the competition to be held in the summer.

While the attackers Carlos candle Y Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez they have been erased from being among the options in the national team in the final part of the first edition of the Concacaf Nations League.

PLAYERS PRELIST FOR THE ‘FINAL FOUR’ IN THE NATIONS LEAGUE:

Rodolfo Cota (Goalkeeper) Hugo González (Goalkeeper) Guillermo Ochoa (Goalkeeper) Jonathan Orozco (Goalkeeper) Alfredo Talavera (Goalkeeper) Kevin Álvarez (Defender) Néstor Araujo (Defender) Gerardo Arteaga (Defender) César Montes (Defender) Héctor Moreno (Defender) Luis Rodríguez (Defender) Osvaldo Rodríguez (Defender) Luis Romo (Defender) Carlos Salcedo (Defender) Jorge Sánchez (Defender) Gilberto Sepúlveda (Defender) Johan Vásquez (Defender) Miguel Layún (Defender) Héctor Herrera (Midfielder) Erick Aguirre (Midfielder) Roberto Alvarado (Midfielder) Edson Álvarez (Midfielder) Alan Cervantes (Midfielder) Sebastián Córdova (Midfielder) Jonathan Dos Santos (Midfielder) Jesús Gallardo (Midfielder) Andrés Guardado (Midfielder) Diego Lainez (Midfielder) Orbelín Pineda (Midfielder) Erick Gutiérrez (Midfielder) ) Carlos Rodríguez (Midfielder) Efraín Álvarez (Forward) Uriel Antuna (Forward) Jesús Manuel Corona (Forward) Raúl Jiménez (Forward) Hirving Lozano (Forward) Henry M artín (Forward) Rodolfo Pizarro (Forward) Alan Pulido (Forward) Alexis Vega (Forward)

