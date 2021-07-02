Mexican team suffers without Raúl Jiménez, forwards have not responded

The Mexican National Team prepares for the start of the 2021 Gold Cup, seeking that Rogelio Funes Mori may be the response to the team’s lack of goal since Raúl Jiménez’s resignation at the end of 2020.

Since the forward of the Wolverhampton suffered the terrible head injury, the Tri He has played a total of seven games, in which he has scored eight annotations, of which only one was from a “natural” forward center, after the goal of Henry Martin in view of Panama.

According to information from ESPN Digital, the other eight goals were distributed as follows: Three by Hirving “el Chucky” Lozano, two by Diego Lainez, one by Jesús Manuel “Tecatito” Corona and one by César “el Cachorro” Montes.

In addition, in three of these seven games, the Mexican National Team has gone zero, so all eyes are now focused on “El Mellizo” Funes Mori for the Gold Cup, looking for it to be the “9” that can replace Jiménez.

Raúl Jiménez continues with his rehabilitation process after the skull fracture he suffered against Arsenal, so it is still unknown when he will return to the courts and much less when he will return to the National Team, so Martino will have to find a replacement who can be a solution to the lack of goal.

