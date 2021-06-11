Mexican team suffers 4 important casualties for the match vs Honduras

The Mexican team of Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino will have 4 sensitive casualties for the friendly match this Saturday, June 12 against his counterpart from Honduras and will not be able to count on the goalkeeper of the Eagles of Club América, nor with 3 ‘Europeans’.

According to information from Ana Caty Hernández, a TUDN journalist, both Paco Memo and Héctor Herrera, Hirving Lozano and Andrés Guardado, will be withdrawn from the Tricolor.

“LOSSES FOR THE GAME VS HONDURAS

– Guillermo Ochoa -Héctor Herrera – Andrés Guardado – Chucky Lozano

They have left the concentration of Mexico today and will be integrated prior to the next phase of the summer. ”

The players broke concentration with the Tricolor and will rejoin for the matches against Panama and Nigeria on June 30 and July 7.

