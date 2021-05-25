Mexican team reveals final list for Concacaf Nations League

A few moments ago, the strategist Gerardo Martino, revealed the final list of the Mexican team will play the Final Four of the Concacaf Nations League. They highlight the absence of Raul Jimenez and Rodolfo Pizarro, the latter, one of those with the most calls with the Argentine, in addition to Diego Lainez, who did not make the last cut.

Another of the absences is César Montes, recalling that in his last game he had to leave the pitch due to an injury. His partner from Rayados, Hugo González, did not make the final list, like Roberto Alvarado and Osvaldo Rodríguez,

Mexico will face its counterpart from Costa Rica on June 5, who will not have his figure Keylor Navas. The winner of this match will face the winner of the key between Honduras and the United States.

Call for Gerardo Martino for Nations League

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa, Rodolfo Cota, Alfredo Talavera

Defenses: Néstor Araujo, Gerardo Arteaga, Luis Rodríguez, Héctor Moreno, Luis Romo, Carlos Salcedo and Jorge Sánchez

Midfielders: Edson Álvarez, Andrés Guardado, Luis Gallardo, Carlos Rodríguez, Héctor Herrera, Ercik Gutiérrez, Jonathan Dos Santos and Orbelín Pineda

Forwards: Alan Pulido, Henry Martín, Diego Lainez, Jesús Manuel Corona, Uriel Antuna and Hirving Lozano.