Mexican team presents setbacks for the friendly vs Iceland

The Mexican National Team prepares for its friendly duel against the Icelandic National Team, this Saturday, May 29, for which the team that directs Gerardo “el Tata” Martino it has suffered several setbacks.

According to information from Mediotiempo, El Tri has had to change venues for its training sessions on three occasions, because the weather conditions in Dallas, Texas, have affected the fields that were predisposed.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Jesús Corona assures that “it is now or never” for the title

In the beginning, Mexico had planned to train on the Dallas Baptist University courts, however, the heavy rains ended up flooding the field of play and made it impossible for him to train there, so they had to “move” to Methodist University. from the south.

For the second day, El Tri del “Tata” Martino had planned to train at the Cotton Bowl Stadium, but the rains also affected this field and they had to go to Baptist University, where they could now train.

The Mexican National Team will face Iceland in a friendly match prior to the resumption of the Concacaf Nations League, where they will face Costa Rica in the semifinals of the Final Four.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content