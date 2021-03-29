Mexican team defeats Canada and qualifies for Tokyo 2020

The Mexican National Team got its ticket to the Olympic Games by defeating his similar from Canada with a score of 2-0. Those led by Jaime Lozano will face Honduras in the final of the Pre-Olympic.

During the first part, the ‘Tri’ was master of the possession of the ball; However, after a couple of dangerous occasions, it was difficult for him to generate in the last zone of the field, since Canada knew how to withdraw and neutralize the Mexican forward.

In the second half, Mexico managed to decipher Canada’s defense and it was at minute 57, when Uriel Antuna opened the scoring. Minutes later, after a stopped ball move, Johan Vásquez finished off the post; however, fortune accompanied him and after a rebound from the Canadian defender, the ball hit his thigh to mark the second.

Mexico is the last team to qualify for Tokyo and will meet its rivals next month in the draw to be held in Zurich. The rest of the teams are as follows: Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Australia, Ivory Coast, France, Egypt, Japan, New Zealand, Romania, Korea, South Africa, Arabia and Honduras.