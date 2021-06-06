Mexican team: David Faitelson attacks against Martino before the final of the League of Nations

The sports journalist David faitelson of the ESPN chain, attacked the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino of the Mexican National Team, ensuring that it tries to justify the unjustifiable after the absence of Javier Hernandez in your convocation.

Also read: Liga MX: Gallos de Querétaro makes the signing of Nico Sánchez official

‘El Tata’ Martino continues trying to justify the unjustifiable … It is a lack of respect to say that we do not have 9. Mr. Martino: what is a lack of respect is that we are not told the truth about the issue of “Chicharito” Hernández … “, were the words of David Faitelson.

The controversial sports journalist launched his message through social networks, where he was direct and assured that the Argentine coach seeks to justify the unjustifiable after the absence of Javier Hernández in the national team.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

“El Tata” Martino continues trying to justify the unjustifiable …

“It is disrespectful to say that we do not have 9.”

Mr. Martino: what is disrespectful is that we are not told the truth about the issue of “Chicharito” Hernández … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) June 6, 2021

David Faitelson was accurate in his message asking the national coach of Mexico for the truth, about why the historical striker of the Mexican team has not been taken into account in his team despite the great moment he is going through in MLS.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content