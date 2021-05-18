Mexican team confirms friendly against Nigeria

After plans changed in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Mexican team he has to fulfill the contract stipulated by Sum, to play the remaining games in the United States.

A few moments ago, the Mexican Soccer Federation confirmed in their social networks that the national team will face on July 3, prior to the Gold Cup, before their similar of Nigeria.

The meeting will be held on Saturday, July 3, at 10:00 p.m., at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. This meeting joins the tour that will take place in the ‘Tri’ on US soil prior to the competition in the area.

The tour will begin on May 29 against Iceland, a friendly before the Final Four. A few days later, on June 12, they will face Honduras, while they will face Panama on June 30.