Mexican team confirms friendly against Nigeria

After plans changed in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Mexican team he has to fulfill the contract stipulated by Sum, to play the remaining games in the United States.

A few moments ago, the Mexican Soccer Federation confirmed in their social networks that the national team will face on July 3, prior to the Gold Cup, before Nigeria.

Also read: Club América would earn a million with the sale of Guillermo Ochoa

The match will be held on Saturday, July 3, at 10:00 p.m., at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. This meeting joins the tour that will take place in the ‘Tri’ on US soil prior to the competition in the area.

Also read: Camilo Vargas; how much is it worth and how much does the goalkeeper that ‘seek’ América and Rayados

The tour will begin on May 29 against Iceland, a friendly before the Final Four. A few days later, on June 12, they will face Honduras, while they will face Panama on June 30.