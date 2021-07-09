Mexican team arrives with its sights set on Olympic gold

The Mexican Under-23 team left at dawn on Thursday, July 8, heading to Japan, to begin their adaptation for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, where they will seek to obtain the second gold medal in their history.

The Mexican team, commanded by Jaime “el Jimmy” Lozano will still have a friendly match against the New Zealand national team, facing the start of the Olympic fair, in which Group A shares with Japan, France and South Africa.

The group left at dawn this Thursday, led by reinforcements over 23 years old, goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and striker Henry Martín, from América; and midfielder Luis Romo, from the champion Cruz Azul.

These three players are accompanied by young footballers such as Diego Lainez, from the Spanish Real Betis; Sebastián Córdova, from América, and Uriel Antuna, from Guadalajara.

Mexico is part of group 1 in the Tokyo tournament in which it will face France on July 22; with Japan on the 25th and with South Africa on the 28th.

Before making his debut at the Games, Lozano wants his team to play a friendly against New Zealand so that the reinforcements can fit into his game system.

In London 2012, the Mexicans won the gold medal by beating a Brazil led by Neymar, Hulk and Marcelo in the final.

At Rio de Janeiro 2016, El Tri was eliminated in the first round, despite having a talented roster led by Hirving Lozano and striker Oribe Peralta, leader of the London 2012 conquest.

At the moment, the selection of Jaime Lozano has had good results. In the Concacaf Pre-Olympic, held in Guadalajara in March, she finished as the champion by defeating Honduras in the final.

On their European tour in June, the Mexican Olympians finished undefeated with victories against Romania and Australia and a draw against Saudi Arabia; teams that will play in Tokyo.

With this confidence, Lozano’s squad will face the Tokyo Olympics as one of Mexico’s main bets to get a medal.

