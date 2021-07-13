Mexican students of TecNM triumph in international virtual robotics tournament

MEXICO CITY

Students of the Mechatronic Engineering career of the National Technology of Mexico (TecNM) endorsed their level of competence in the Robotic People Fest Tournament, virtual edition, by winning four first places in the event that brought together young university students from Argentina, Canada, Colombia , Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay and Peru.

In this regard, the Secretary of Public Education, Delfina Gómez Álvarez, recognized the top winners of the robotics tournament and ratified their willingness for the country’s youth to have a quality education to continue to excel in this type of international tournaments, he said.

Under the theme “Manned Space Travel”, the representatives of TecNM were also awarded three second places and a third place, with which they once again demonstrated their leadership in robotics events after facing 15 clubs and 52 robot prototypes.

Given this, the general director of TecNM, Enrique Fernández Fassnacht, said he was proud of the champions of the robotics club of the Poza Rica Campus and affirmed that the students of the Tecnológico are the center of the educational process to train good, fit and competitive men.

Robotic People Fest is one of the most important robotics events in Latin America that promotes the participation of young students in various categories in the field, which challenge their skills and ingenuity.

The categories of this virtual edition were: All Colombia Robot Sumo Tournament, Space Aventure, Brinck Challenge, Innovation Challenge, Hackathon and Simulator Challenge.

The National Technological Institute of Mexico, Campus Poza Rica, has more than 200 students in the robotics club. In the last five years he has obtained more than 450 medals and trophies in national and international robotics tournaments, accumulating Robochallenge gold, silver and bronze medals in Romania, Japan, China, Brazil and Colombia, among other countries.

jcs