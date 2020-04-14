The Foreign Ministry reported that 2,842 Mexicans, including those in Colombia, are still waiting to be repatriated to Mexico from various countries due to the suspension of flights and restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 epidemic.

The trip that began in January with the idea of ​​attracting clients for her personal business and volunteering in La Guajira, in Colombia, became for the Mexican Laura Olivia Tierrablanca Morales on a complicated journey to return to Mexico.

In the same way that more than two thousand Mexicans are stranded in different latitudes, the 41-year-old from Quereta, who is currently in Colombia, struggles to return to Mexican territory in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic that has led to the closure of borders and non-essential travel restrictions globally.

Tierrablanca told Aristegui Noticias that, prior to his arrival in Colombia, where for weeks he has requested help from the Mexican authorities to achieve his repatriation, he undertook a trip to Latin America earlier this year with two primary objectives: attract clients for the company in which they work and, simultaneously, volunteer for a short stay with the children of the indigenous peoples who live in La Guajira.

As part of his scheduled route, on February 26 he arrived in Bogotá and was planning to leave the country on March 25 on a flight to Peru, but his plans were dashed when the airline notified him that due to the outbreak of coronavirus, his trip was canceled.

“I am scared, worried to see every day that the situation is complicated and that the dates are opening here to open the quarantine and not knowing what will happen to me. They extended the quarantine to April 26, the situation has become complicated, there have been deaths of doctors and that is scary because people are putting more pressure on themselves and the government more, ”he said in a telephone interview with Aristegui Noticias.

Like her, at least 85 other Mexicans are stranded, according to the latest report by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE). The Foreign Ministry has reported that 2,842 Mexicans, including those in Colombia, are still waiting to be repatriated to Mexico from various countries due to the suspension of flights and restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 epidemic.

Upon cancellation of your flight, the mexican He chose to stay in Taganga, Santa Marta municipality, Colombia where he has been staying for more than three weeks, waiting for a response from the consular services.

“I contacted the Embassy here in Colombia and they told me that they were only taking a certain group of stranded people and I do not have the profile to have been repatriated on that humanitarian flight then, I was waiting for another flight, “he said.

A week ago, Laura received a call from the Mexican Embassy in Colombia to notify her that there would no longer be humanitarian flights back to the country, but she offered to travel to Guatemala and enter the national territory on her own.

Although she accepted the option of traveling to Guatemala, she was unable to finalize her departure due to the lack of transportation service from Taganga to Bogotá to take the flight.

“He told me that there would be no humanitarian flights to Mexico but that there was an option with a flight to Brazil. Brazil was going to repatriate people who were stranded in Bogotá and Guatemala, so if I wanted to leave on that flight and go from Guatemala to Mexico through Tuxtla, I told him that yes. I am from Bogotá 24 hours a day, I told him it is very difficult for me because people are scared, they see us as foreigners as transmitters of the virus and that makes it difficult for someone to move me, “he explained.

When she lost the opportunity to travel to Guatemala, the Mexican woman continued to request help from the consular services but the only thing he has received are notifications of messages via cell phone informing him that they are trying to find a solution.

Good morning Laura, we understand your situation. The Embassy is working to find a solution appropriate for your problems “, reads one of the messages it has received followed by the legend” The Consular Section has suspended services until further notice “

Laura is concerned about her 76-year-old mother, who lives in San Miguel de Allende and depends economically on it.

“I ask the government to help me to be repatriated or to give me an alternative, I really want to return to Mexico,” he added.