The BMV Price and Quotations Index closed the week with an advance of 3.16 percent with respect to the closing of the previous week

The Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) gained 2.26 percent on Friday to close the week with a profit, as its main indicator was located at 37,623.68 units, they pointed out stock analysts.

The Price and Quotation Index (CPI) of the BMV closed the week with an advance of 3.16 percent with respect to close of the previous week which is equivalent to a loss so far this year of 13.59 percent, specialists said.

“From its minimum point in the year reached April 3, the CPI has recovered 15.75 percent,” he said. Luis Alvarado, analyst at Banco Base.

He added that in addition to the factors that generated profits in global stock markets, “the local stock market may have been driven by a preference over mexican assets for the purchase opportunity ”.

He explained that in the week, the bond yield M at 10 years, it decreased by 67.3 basis points, from 6.61 percent to 5.94 percent, while the yield on same-term issues in dollars decreased by 53.0 basis points, going from 4.54 percent to 4.01 percent.

The specialist explained that although the forces that influence the debt market are not the same as those that move the capital market “A common factor between the two is that they continued to show a strong discount, having had lower recoveries relative to similar assets from other countries.”

On the day, the American dollar it depreciated 1.08 percent with respect to the Mexican peso when it was exchanged at 23.76 units.

At the close of operations, the IPC of the Mexican Stock Exchange stood at 37,623.68 points, 831.27 units more than the previous day’s level.

The volume traded in the market reached 212.9 million titles for an amount of 14,326 million pesos (about 602 million dollars).

Of the 530 stations listed on this day, 291 closed with their prices rising, 224 had losses and 15 more closed without change.

The titles with the greatest upward variation were the oil and gas producer and explorer Vista Oil & Gas (VISTA A) with 13.46 percent, the dairy producer Grupo Lala (LALA B) with 8.15 percent and the industrial group Ideal (IDEAL B-1) with 8.11 percent.

The stations with the most pronounced losses were the mining company Frisco (MFRISCO A-1) with 4.71 percent, the maritime transport company Grupo TMM (TMM A) with 3.51 percent and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP B) with 2.81 percent. hundred.

During the day, all sectors won, starting with the financial sector with 2.97 percent, followed by the frequent consumption sector with 1.76 percent, the materials sector with 0.81 percent and the industrial sector with 65 percent.

With information from EFE